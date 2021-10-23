Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 564.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,088 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 326.8% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 263,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,267,000 after purchasing an additional 201,972 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,626,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $143,454,000 after purchasing an additional 31,758 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 16.4% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 426,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,281,000 after purchasing an additional 60,125 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Micron Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,388,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,649,000 after buying an additional 29,979 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU stock opened at $67.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.30 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.80. The stock has a market cap of $75.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $568,249.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,302 shares of company stock worth $2,274,482. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MU. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.77.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

