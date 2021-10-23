MiL.k (MLK) Market Cap Achieves $89.51 Million

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Over the last week, MiL.k has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. MiL.k has a market capitalization of $89.51 million and approximately $8.63 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MiL.k coin can now be bought for $1.15 or 0.00001877 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00071275 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00074138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.48 or 0.00105680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,047.74 or 1.00056712 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,071.08 or 0.06672472 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00021788 BTC.

About MiL.k

MiL.k launched on February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog . The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io . MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

Buying and Selling MiL.k

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiL.k should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MiL.k using one of the exchanges listed above.

