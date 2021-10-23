MILC Platform (MLT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.15 Million

MILC Platform (CURRENCY:MLT) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. MILC Platform has a market cap of $26.23 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of MILC Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MILC Platform has traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar. One MILC Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000542 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00071470 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.90 or 0.00073274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.74 or 0.00105661 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,477.28 or 1.00334785 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,006.64 or 0.06539095 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00021910 BTC.

MILC Platform Profile

MILC Platform’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,013,040 coins. MILC Platform’s official Twitter account is @MultiGamesICO

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiGames is an Online Casino Ethereum-Based platform. The MLT token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It is used on the platform for all transactions. “

MILC Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MILC Platform directly using U.S. dollars.

