Mina Price Hits $4.23 on Top Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.23 or 0.00006885 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a total market capitalization of $1.15 billion and $40.62 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00071546 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00073760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.47 or 0.00105045 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,179.78 or 0.99684148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,071.80 or 0.06634449 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00021855 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 272,440,818 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

