MintMe.com Coin Market Cap Hits $1.81 Million (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and $3,583.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,062.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,083.43 or 0.06687291 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $195.14 or 0.00319580 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $623.16 or 0.01020531 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00090796 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.10 or 0.00434144 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.18 or 0.00280339 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005528 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.28 or 0.00234649 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

