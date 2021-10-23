Mirrored Apple Hits Market Capitalization of $24.69 Million (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One Mirrored Apple coin can currently be purchased for about $150.78 or 0.00246929 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. Mirrored Apple has a total market cap of $24.69 million and approximately $67,559.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mirrored Apple Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 163,765 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

