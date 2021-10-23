Mizuho Lowers Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $700.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective cut by analysts at Mizuho from $725.00 to $700.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.73% from the stock’s current price.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $684.42.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX opened at $556.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $585.93 and a 200-day moving average of $614.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $333.31 and a 12-month high of $673.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.