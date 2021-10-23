MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 9,950 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 179,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $5,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,666,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,473 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,813,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,607 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $16,625,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $14,680,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,676,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,740,000 after purchasing an additional 387,159 shares during the last quarter.

SCHE opened at $31.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.77. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.10 and a 1 year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

