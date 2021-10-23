MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,187 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $5,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 44.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,393 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 140,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,188,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $745,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 38,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,283,000 after acquiring an additional 14,847 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $138.36 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $142.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.30 and a 200-day moving average of $136.39.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

