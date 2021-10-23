MML Investors Services LLC Buys 243 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,754 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $5,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 27,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,260,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Workday by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ally Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

WDAY stock opened at $280.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.50. The stock has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1,559.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.62 and a 1 year high of $284.80.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WDAY. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Workday in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,605 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $439,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $159,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 604,251 shares of company stock valued at $158,419,305 in the last 90 days. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

