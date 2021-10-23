MML Investors Services LLC Buys 582 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,926 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 860.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $187.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.96. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $189.03. The stock has a market cap of $148.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 price objective (up previously from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.75.

In related news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

