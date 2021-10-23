MML Investors Services LLC Buys 971 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in MSCI by 28.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,798,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,592,702,000 after acquiring an additional 834,479 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,238,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $938,414,000 after buying an additional 9,655 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $744,597,000 after buying an additional 21,115 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 3.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,381,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,234,000 after buying an additional 52,256 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 0.4% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,372,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,691,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $649.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $627.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $549.64. The company has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a PE ratio of 77.46 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $336.03 and a 12-month high of $667.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $3,254,214. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $621.43.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

