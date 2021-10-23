MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 776 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth $5,643,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 54,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC opened at $406.21 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $406.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $365.54 and a 200-day moving average of $362.80.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,222.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOC. Seaport Global Securities increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.10.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

