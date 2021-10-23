Modern Investment Coin Trading Up 128.5% Over Last Week (MODIC)

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded 99.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Over the last week, Modern Investment Coin has traded up 128.5% against the US dollar. Modern Investment Coin has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $20,178.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Modern Investment Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000233 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00029969 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001001 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000025 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000280 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

