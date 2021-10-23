Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,407 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of MCRI opened at $67.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.19 and a 12 month high of $76.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.27. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $97.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.43 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

