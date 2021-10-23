Monero Classic (XMC) Price Up 6.9% This Week

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $5.99 million and approximately $19,075.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.11 or 0.00436573 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 450.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.