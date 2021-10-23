Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MONY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moneysupermarket.com Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 301.25 ($3.94).

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

Shares of LON MONY opened at GBX 221.40 ($2.89) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 235.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 255.02. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a one year low of GBX 198 ($2.59) and a one year high of GBX 311 ($4.06). The firm has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99.

In other Moneysupermarket.com Group news, insider Peter Duffy acquired 4,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 212 ($2.77) per share, for a total transaction of £9,902.52 ($12,937.71).

Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.