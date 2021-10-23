Morgan Stanley Boosts Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target to $146.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $146.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allegion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.25.

Shares of ALLE opened at $133.52 on Friday. Allegion has a twelve month low of $95.67 and a twelve month high of $148.70. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.37.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.29 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Allegion will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.18%.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total value of $401,404.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,692,485.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 8,523 shares of company stock worth $1,187,851 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cartenna Capital LP boosted its stake in Allegion by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 85,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,870,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Allegion by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,274,000 after buying an additional 30,379 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Allegion by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,164,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,137,384,000 after buying an additional 560,741 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Allegion by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Allegion by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,018,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

