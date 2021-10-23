MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €124.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) has been given a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 220.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday, July 5th. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €78.89 ($92.81).

Get MorphoSys alerts:

Shares of ETR:MOR opened at €38.70 ($45.53) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €43.95 and its 200-day moving average price is €58.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.79. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of €37.10 ($43.65) and a 12-month high of €101.90 ($119.88).

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.