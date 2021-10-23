MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MSM. Loop Capital initiated coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stephens upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.86.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $81.95 on Wednesday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $65.74 and a 1-year high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.77.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The business had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.64 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSM. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 3,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 14,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.