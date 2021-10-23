M&T Bank Corp Acquires 2,628 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 136,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth $64,000.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $36.96 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.25 and a 200-day moving average of $34.23.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 62.43%.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IPG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JP Morgan Cazenove upped their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

