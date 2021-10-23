M&T Bank Corp Grows Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cable One were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Cable One in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cable One by 61.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Cable One by 357.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Cable One in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,811.00, for a total transaction of $595,819.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,475 shares of company stock worth $13,192,659 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $1,789.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,943.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,873.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 0.60. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,674.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2,326.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. The firm had revenue of $401.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.18 million. Cable One had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 53.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $2.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.72%.

CABO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,176.86.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

