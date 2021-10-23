M&T Bank Corp Has $4.61 Million Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 88.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 19.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ bought 512,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $145.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.02. The firm has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $145.60.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America raised Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.83.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

