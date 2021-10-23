M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,705 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,446 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 22.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 136,174 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 24,672 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average is $13.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $65.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on F. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.94.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

