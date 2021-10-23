M&T Bank Corp Sells 59 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 115.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 119.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 47,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 25,708 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3,307.6% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 31,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,578,000 after acquiring an additional 30,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $430.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.84. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $430.97.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $286.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.60.

In other news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total transaction of $691,046.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,046.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $407,981.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,353 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,654. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

