M&T Bank Corp Sells 728 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,274,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,951,000 after acquiring an additional 44,765 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,350,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,121,000 after acquiring an additional 13,423 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 819,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,161,000 after acquiring an additional 10,577 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 764,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,842,000 after acquiring an additional 110,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,324,000 after acquiring an additional 132,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.20.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $210.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $153.27 and a 1-year high of $259.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.84 and its 200 day moving average is $229.30.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.30%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

