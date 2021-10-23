Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Receives $15.72 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.38.

MLLGF has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$14.75 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

OTCMKTS MLLGF opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of $6.67 and a 52 week high of $11.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.55.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing and Specialized & Industrial Services. It also includes, logistics, warehousing and distribution, trans load and intermodal services. The company was founded by Roland O.

