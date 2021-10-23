National Bank Financial Boosts Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to C$153.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$151.00 to C$153.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the transportation company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$163.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$166.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $135.53 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $98.69 and a 12-month high of $136.22. The stock has a market cap of $96.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.4977 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.