National Bank Financial Comments on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:BTB)

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$26.03 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

