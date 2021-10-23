National Bank Financial Increases Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target to C$40.00

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Shares of SCCAF stock opened at $29.60 on Thursday. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.12.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.