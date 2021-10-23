National Bankshares Boosts Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target to C$7.00

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$7.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.34.

FVI stock opened at C$6.08 on Friday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of C$4.71 and a 12 month high of C$12.61. The firm has a market cap of C$1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 12.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$148.09 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

