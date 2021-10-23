National Bankshares Boosts Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target to C$148.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$141.00 to C$148.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PBH. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$136.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC restated a neutral rating and issued a C$127.00 price objective on shares of Premium Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$136.57.

Shares of TSE:PBH opened at C$134.75 on Tuesday. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of C$93.70 and a 12-month high of C$136.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.86 billion and a PE ratio of 53.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$132.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$126.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.41.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.18 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Premium Brands will post 5.6000002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

