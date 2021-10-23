National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.93 Million

Wall Street analysts expect National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) to announce $74.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $78.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $71.70 million. National Health Investors posted sales of $84.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full year sales of $308.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $303.30 million to $313.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $318.56 million, with estimates ranging from $317.32 million to $319.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover National Health Investors.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $74.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.22 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS.

NHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.29.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.86 per share, for a total transaction of $107,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $280,970 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NHI stock opened at $56.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a current ratio of 16.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.03. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $51.78 and a 52 week high of $78.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

Featured Article: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Health Investors (NHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.