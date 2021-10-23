National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) versus First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Head to Head Review

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) and National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares First Industrial Realty Trust and National Health Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Industrial Realty Trust 50.60% 11.96% 6.15% National Health Investors 48.09% 10.04% 4.93%

This table compares First Industrial Realty Trust and National Health Investors’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Industrial Realty Trust $448.03 million 16.80 $195.99 million $1.84 31.68 National Health Investors $332.81 million 7.73 $185.13 million $5.60 10.03

First Industrial Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than National Health Investors. National Health Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Industrial Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.4% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of National Health Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of National Health Investors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

First Industrial Realty Trust has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Health Investors has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Industrial Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. National Health Investors pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. First Industrial Realty Trust pays out 58.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Health Investors pays out 64.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Industrial Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for First Industrial Realty Trust and National Health Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Industrial Realty Trust 0 2 7 0 2.78 National Health Investors 1 7 0 0 1.88

First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $56.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.09%. National Health Investors has a consensus target price of $67.17, suggesting a potential upside of 19.64%. Given National Health Investors’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe National Health Investors is more favorable than First Industrial Realty Trust.

Summary

First Industrial Realty Trust beats National Health Investors on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L. Yap, Robert L. Denton, Sr., and Jay H. Shidler on August 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings. The company was founded by W. Andrew Adams in 1991 and is headquartered in Murfreesboro, TN.

