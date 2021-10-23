NatWest Group’s (NWG) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NWG. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 278.75 ($3.64).

Shares of NWG stock opened at GBX 230.30 ($3.01) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 217.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 206.84. The firm has a market cap of £26.35 billion and a PE ratio of 15.35. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of GBX 114 ($1.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 235.07 ($3.07).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.20%.

In related news, insider Katie Murray sold 42,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74), for a total value of £88,342.80 ($115,420.43).

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

