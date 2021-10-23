Netflix, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.08 Per Share (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Netflix in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $3.08 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.02. Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.86 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.64 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $451.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $666.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $664.78 on Thursday. Netflix has a 1 year low of $463.41 and a 1 year high of $665.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $582.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $539.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.89, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 316.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 12.8% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 281.7% during the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 17.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 282,160 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $147,191,000 after acquiring an additional 42,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,027.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 41,227 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,506,000 after acquiring an additional 37,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

