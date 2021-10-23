Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Increased to $730.00 by Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective increased by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush reissued an underperform rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $451.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $666.76.

NFLX stock opened at $664.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $582.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $539.35. The company has a market capitalization of $294.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.89, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix has a 52-week low of $463.41 and a 52-week high of $665.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Capital International Investors raised its position in Netflix by 13.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,459 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Netflix by 16.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after acquiring an additional 850,245 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter worth about $391,275,000. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 14.6% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,388,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,317,837,000 after acquiring an additional 560,665 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Netflix by 14.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,024,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,099,334,000 after acquiring an additional 505,072 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

