Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $3.68 Million Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 162.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,323 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in FOX during the first quarter worth $69,809,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,283,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,868,000 after purchasing an additional 979,432 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 28.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,828,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,235,000 after purchasing an additional 850,494 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 2,925.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 795,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,732,000 after purchasing an additional 769,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 27.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,418,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,911,000 after purchasing an additional 738,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

FOXA has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $42.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.57.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

