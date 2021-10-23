Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $4.58 Million Stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,650 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.09% of Bank OZK worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OZK. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $44.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.48 and its 200-day moving average is $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.82. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $46.56.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 44.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.33%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

