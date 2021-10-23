Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,407,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $49.57 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.92 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.19%.

CAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

