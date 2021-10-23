New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Jersey Resources Corporation is an energy services holding company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR’s principal subsidiary, operates and maintains the natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve the customers. NJR Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar and onshore wind projects. NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions. NJR Midstream serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers. NJR Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products. “

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NJR. TheStreet downgraded New Jersey Resources from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America downgraded New Jersey Resources from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.60.

Shares of NJR opened at $37.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51. New Jersey Resources has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $44.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $367.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.53 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,776,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,842,000 after purchasing an additional 232,192 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 14.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,583,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,499 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 13.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,516,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,570,000 after purchasing an additional 294,246 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 5.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,416,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,615,000 after purchasing an additional 118,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 51.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,289,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,611,000 after purchasing an additional 775,037 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Jersey Resources (NJR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.