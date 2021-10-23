New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $181.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) to post $181.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $182.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $181.80 million. New Relic reported sales of $166.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year sales of $732.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $732.00 million to $733.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $818.79 million, with estimates ranging from $816.70 million to $820.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. New Relic had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.44%. The business had revenue of $180.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.74 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEWR. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Relic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.86.

Shares of NEWR stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.63. 425,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,714. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.53 and a 200 day moving average of $69.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. New Relic has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $82.76. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 0.86.

In other New Relic news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total value of $223,667.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,063.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $2,340,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,463 shares of company stock valued at $7,618,829 in the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in New Relic by 66.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in New Relic by 41.2% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in New Relic by 1,005.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in New Relic in the second quarter valued at $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

