NewMarket (NEU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 25th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $590.72 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 36.19%.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Shares of NewMarket stock opened at $374.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.35. NewMarket has a 12 month low of $297.29 and a 12 month high of $432.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

In other NewMarket news, Director James E. Rogers sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total value of $201,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NewMarket stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of NewMarket worth $5,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.