News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,232,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,223 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.72% of News worth $109,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NWSA. FMR LLC increased its stake in News by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of News during the first quarter worth about $3,730,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of News by 29.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 409,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,425,000 after acquiring an additional 94,369 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of News by 1,771.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 137,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 130,167 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of News by 196.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $24.07 on Friday. News Co. has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.91.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. On average, analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

NWSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.16.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

