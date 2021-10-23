Newton (NEW) Market Capitalization Hits $8.77 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Over the last week, Newton has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Newton has a market capitalization of $8.77 million and $1.42 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Newton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00071777 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.19 or 0.00074019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.45 or 0.00105554 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,088.10 or 1.00051918 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,093.24 or 0.06704035 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00021869 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.