NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.47

NexJ Systems Inc. (TSE:NXJ) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.56, with a volume of 11331 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.90. The firm has a market cap of C$11.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.58.

NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.77 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that NexJ Systems Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

NexJ Systems Inc develops intelligent customer management solutions for the financial services industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers NexJ CRM for wealth management, private banking, commercial banking, corporate banking, sales, trading and research, and insurance.

