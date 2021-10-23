NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) traded down 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.47 and last traded at $1.51. 88,983 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 216,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

The firm has a market cap of $129.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02.

NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. NexTech AR Solutions had a negative net margin of 109.03% and a negative return on equity of 115.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NexTech AR Solutions Corp. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. develops and operates augmented reality advertising platform. The company products and services include ARitize Ecomm Solution, ARitize Retail Showroom, ARitize App, ARitize University, and ARitize Live Casting. The company was founded on January 12, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

