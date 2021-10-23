Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the bank will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.33. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nicolet Bankshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.84). Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 32.51%.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NCBS. Stephens raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.40.

Shares of NASDAQ NCBS opened at $71.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $694.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.88 and a 200 day moving average of $75.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Nicolet Bankshares has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $86.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 3.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 4.8% in the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 6,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 5.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 5.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 6.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert J. Weyers purchased 3,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.50 per share, with a total value of $228,302.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. purchased 4,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.66 per share, for a total transaction of $315,707.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,307.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

