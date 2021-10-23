NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.23 Billion

Equities analysts expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to post sales of $11.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for NIKE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.98 billion to $11.34 billion. NIKE posted sales of $11.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, December 17th.

On average, analysts expect that NIKE will report full year sales of $47.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.57 billion to $47.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $53.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.37 billion to $55.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NIKE.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.

In related news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,421 shares of company stock worth $28,557,507. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in NIKE by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.48. 5,323,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,543,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.90 and a 200 day moving average of $149.33. NIKE has a 12-month low of $118.80 and a 12-month high of $174.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NIKE (NKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.