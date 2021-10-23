Nimiq (NIM) Price Hits $0.0068 on Exchanges

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 23rd. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $57.98 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,358.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,109.63 or 0.06697791 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $196.50 or 0.00320245 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $630.04 or 0.01026822 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00090908 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $268.48 or 0.00437557 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $171.65 or 0.00279749 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.83 or 0.00234404 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,098,345,666 coins and its circulating supply is 8,484,095,666 coins. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

